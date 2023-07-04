High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|2
|7
|.222
|7
___
|Monday’s Games
Asheville 19, Greenville 3
Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 0
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.