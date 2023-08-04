FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2211.667
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1715.531
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1716.5155
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1617.4856
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1517.469
Wilmington (Washington)1221.36410

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2210.688
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1814.5634
x-Greenville (Boston)1517.4697
Rome (Atlanta)1418.4388
Asheville (Houston)1419.424
Winston-Salem (CWS)1219.3879

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 3

Hickory 15, Aberdeen 2

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.