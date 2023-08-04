High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|21
|.364
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|14
|.563
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|19
|.424
|8½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|19
|.387
|9
___
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Asheville 3
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Rome at Greenville, ppd.
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 3
Hickory 15, Aberdeen 2
|Friday’s Games
Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.