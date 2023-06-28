High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rome 6, Jersey Shore 4
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2
Hickory 5, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1
Winston-Salem 11, Greensboro 6
Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.