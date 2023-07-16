High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|11
|5
|.688
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|13
|.188
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
___
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 1
Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2
Hickory 9, Greenville 2
Brooklyn 6, Greensboro 3
Aberdeen 15, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 7, Hudson Valley 4
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 8, Rome 5
Brooklyn 3, Greensboro 0
Winston-Salem at Asheville, susp.
Hudson Valley 5, Bowling Green 4
Greenville 5, Hickory 0
Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 2
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Rome, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 2, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.