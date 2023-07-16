Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla's 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)134.765
Aberdeen (Baltimore)115.688
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)98.5294
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)710.4126
Wilmington (Washington)512.2948
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)313.188

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)133.813
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)116.647
x-Greenville (Boston)98.529
Rome (Atlanta)89.471
Winston-Salem (CWS)69.4007
Asheville (Houston)412.250

___

Friday’s Games

FILE - Law enforcement and emergency personnel examine an object on the side of the road, center, near Jones Beach on April 11, 2011, in Wantagh, N.Y. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims’ families
Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York’s Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible.
Landscape fabric covers the ground at a legal cannabis farm near Brewster, in north-central Washington state, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in this photo provided by Terry Lee Taylor. Taylor, who operates the Okanogan Gold and Kibble Junction marijuana companies, recently installed the fabric in hopes of keeping dirt and dust contaminated with remnants of the long-banned pesticide DDT off his plants. (Terry Lee Taylor via AP)
Washington legal marijuana farms get back to work after pesticide concerns prompted restrictions
Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business.
Chicago Fire midfielder Gastón Giménez, center, leaps over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0
Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Joey Wiemer, right, celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 1

Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory 9, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 6, Greensboro 3

Aberdeen 15, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 7, Hudson Valley 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 8, Rome 5

Brooklyn 3, Greensboro 0

Winston-Salem at Asheville, susp.

Hudson Valley 5, Bowling Green 4

Greenville 5, Hickory 0

Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 2

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 2, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.