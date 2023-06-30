High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|5
|.000
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|5
|.000
|5½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Other news
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags.
The Dutch government says companies that create machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September.
June 23-29, 2023
The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine.
The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine.
Gabriel Trujillo’s family says he was killed in Mexico during a research trip. The 31-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of California, Berkeley, was studying the common buttonbush to learn how the flowering shrub is native to Canada, the U.S. and Mexico has adapted to so many climates and cou
Hickory 6, Greensboro 2
Greenville 11, Asheville 6
Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 2
Rome 1, Bowling Green 0
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 2
Aberdeen 8, Winston-Salem 3
|Thursday’s Games
Greenville 6, Asheville 1
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1
Hickory 7, Greensboro 0
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1
Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.