High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|29
|.517
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|31
|29
|.517
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|32
|.467
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|35
|.417
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|32
|.439
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
___
|Friday’s Games
Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 2, Asheville 1, 11 innings
Bowling Green 8, Hickory 3
Greenville 7, Greensboro 6
Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 4, Rome 3
|Saturday’s Games
Rome at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.