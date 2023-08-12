High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|19
|.513
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|27
|.325
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|14
|.641
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|21
|.475
|9½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|18
|22
|.450
|10½
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|24
|.400
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|13
|25
|.342
|14½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 1st game
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 2nd game
Hickory 5, Asheville 3
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 0
Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7
Greensboro 8, Greenville 7, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1
|Friday’s Games
Hickory 7, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 0
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 3
Greensboro 5, Greenville 1
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 7, 12 innings
Bowling Green 3, Wilmington 1
|Saturday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Rome, 1 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.