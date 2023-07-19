A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)145.737
Aberdeen (Baltimore)126.667
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)910.4745
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)712.3687
Wilmington (Washington)613.3168
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)513.278

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)144.778
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)127.632
Rome (Atlanta)109.526
x-Greenville (Boston)910.474
Winston-Salem (CWS)711.3897
Asheville (Houston)712.368

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Disrespectful! Reloading Alabama welcomes doubts while chasing Tide’s own goals
Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year.
Myron Gates, uncle of American soldier Travis King, talks about his nephew, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea say he may have felt overwhelmed by recent legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup Standings and Schedule
The Women’s World Cup, a quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy, features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24.
FILE - Buffalo Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia speaks prior to a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating the recently approved Buffalo Bills' $1.54 billion new stadium deal, is out as the franchise's top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Bills and Raccuia part ways months after top executive finishes stadium negotiations
The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Ron Raccuia a few months after the franchise’s top executive completed negotiations to build a new stadium.

Greensboro 12, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Rome 8, Hickory 6

Winston-Salem 7, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Bowling Green 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Hickory at Rome, noon

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.