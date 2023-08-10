High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|14
|.632
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|17
|.553
|3
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|24
|.351
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|22
|14
|.611
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|18
|20
|.474
|8½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|22
|.421
|10½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|13
|23
|.361
|12½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 4, Asheville 1
Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2
Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4
Greenville 14, Greensboro 8
Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 3
Bowling Green 1, Wilmington 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 3
Asheville 9, Hickory 3
Rome 9, Winston-Salem 8
Greensboro 14, Greenville 4
Jersey Shore 9, Hudson Valley 3
Wilmington at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.