High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1314.632
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2117.5533
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1919.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1819.486
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1720.459
Wilmington (Washington)1324.35110½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2611.703
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2214.611
x-Greenville (Boston)1820.474
Rome (Atlanta)1721.447
Asheville (Houston)1622.42110½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1323.36112½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 4, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4

Greenville 14, Greensboro 8

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 3

Bowling Green 1, Wilmington 0

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 3

Asheville 9, Hickory 3

Rome 9, Winston-Salem 8

Greensboro 14, Greenville 4

Jersey Shore 9, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Bowling Green, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.