Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2211.667
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1715.531
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1716.5155
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1617.4856
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1517.469
Wilmington (Washington)1221.36410

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2210.688
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1814.5634
x-Greenville (Boston)1517.4697
Rome (Atlanta)1418.4388
Asheville (Houston)1419.424
Winston-Salem (CWS)1219.3879

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 3

Other news
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Taillon earned 4th straight win as Cubs knock Reds from atop NL Central with 5-3 victory
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
Minnesota Twins' Michael A. Taylor hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Taylor, Jeffers, Gray lead Twins to 5-3 win over Cardinals

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 0

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 2

Greenville 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 3

Hickory 15, Aberdeen 2

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.