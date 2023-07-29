This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)199.679
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1710.630
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1414.5005
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1315.4646
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1116.407
Wilmington (Washington)1018.3590

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)189.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1612.571
x-Greenville (Boston)1315.464
Rome (Atlanta)1315.464
Asheville (Houston)1216.429
Winston-Salem (CWS)1017.3708

___

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 4

Other news
Atlanta Falcons fans attend the team's NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Falcons DT Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list and may be headed back to retirement
Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645'
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a pass at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play

Asheville 11, Rome 5

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 11, Hickory 2

Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 20, Greenville 8

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled