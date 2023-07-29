High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|10
|.630
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|18
|.359
|0
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 4
Asheville 11, Rome 5
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 11, Hickory 2
Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 20, Greenville 8
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled