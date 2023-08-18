Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Earthquake in Colombia
Wander Franco investigation
Britney Spears divorce

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2619.578
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2619.578
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2322.5113
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2222.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2123.477
Wilmington (Washington)1530.33311

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3112.721
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2717.6144
Rome (Atlanta)2124.46710½
x-Greenville (Boston)2025.44411½
Asheville (Houston)1827.40013½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1726.39513½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 3

Other news
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie's autopsy included an easy-to-overlook, one-line notation beneath the heading "Medical History:" Bipolar disorder. In and around track circles, where the champion sprinter's absence is hitting particularly hard heading into Saturday's opening of the first world championships since her death, Bowie's mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family
This cover image released by Rubyworks Ltd./Columbia Records shows "Unreal Unearth" by Hozier. (Rubyworks Ltd./Columbia Records via AP)
Music Review: Hozier’s ‘Unreal Unearth’ is an eclectic mix of belting anthems and earthy acoustics
This image released by Interscope Records shows "Snow Angel" by Renee Rapp. (Interscope via AP)
Music Review: Reneé Rapp delivers bold, cathartic pop on debut album, ‘Snow Angel’

Hickory 7, Rome 6

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Jersey Shore 5, Asheville 4

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Bowling Green 8

Rome 3, Hickory 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 0

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.