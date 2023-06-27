High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|0
|1.469
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Rome 6, Jersey Shore 4
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2
Hickory 5, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1
Winston-Salem 11, Greensboro 6
Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.