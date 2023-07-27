High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|8
|.680
|½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|16
|.360
|8
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 0
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6
Asheville 8, Rome 3
Hudson Valley 7, Hickory 0
Bowling Green 14, Greenville 3
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.