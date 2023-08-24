Key GOP debate moments
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3020.600
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2921.5801
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2623.531
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2525.5005
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2425.490
Wilmington (Washington)1635.32014

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3316.673
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2921.580
Rome (Atlanta)2525.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)2128.42912
Asheville (Houston)2030.40013½
x-Greenville (Boston)2030.40013½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Bowling Green 17, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 3

Asheville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hickory 13, Greenville 5

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9

Brooklyn 12, Asheville 5

Hickory 3, Greenville 2

Rome 6, Greensboro 5

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 3

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.