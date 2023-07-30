This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1910.655
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1710.6301
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1415.4835
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1315.464
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1216.429
Wilmington (Washington)1118.3798

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)199.679
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1712.586
Asheville (Houston)1316.448
x-Greenville (Boston)1316.448
Rome (Atlanta)1316.448
Winston-Salem (CWS)1018.3579

___

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 4

Other news
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands after a joint press conference at the end of the 9th China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue held at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
France’s Le Maire presses China on market access and lobbies for electric car investment
United States' Megan Rapinoe stands on the pitch at the end of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women’s World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight
Arlene Wolf buckles her seat belt as she prepares to leave the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Thursday, July 27, 2023. North Dakota's new primary enforcement seat belt law takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 1, requiring all occupants of a vehicle to buckle up. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Buckle up: New laws from seat belts to library books take effect in North Dakota

Asheville 11, Rome 5

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 11, Hickory 2

Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 20, Greenville 8

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 8, Hudson Valley 6, 5 innings

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 1

Asheville 8, Rome 5

Greensboro 13, Winston-Salem 4

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, susp.

Bowling Green 2, Greenville 1

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.