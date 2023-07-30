High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|15
|.464
|5½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|10
|18
|.357
|9
___
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 4
Asheville 11, Rome 5
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 11, Hickory 2
Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 20, Greenville 8
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 8, Hudson Valley 6, 5 innings
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 1
Asheville 8, Rome 5
Greensboro 13, Winston-Salem 4
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, susp.
Bowling Green 2, Greenville 1
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.