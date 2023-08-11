Live updates: Maui fires
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2414.615
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2217.5642
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1919.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1920.4875
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1820.474
Wilmington (Washington)1326.33311

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2711.711
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2414.6323
x-Greenville (Boston)1821.462
Rome (Atlanta)1821.462
Asheville (Houston)1623.41011½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1324.35113½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 3

Asheville 9, Hickory 3

Rome 9, Winston-Salem 8

Greensboro 14, Greenville 4

Jersey Shore 9, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Bowling Green, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 1st game

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1, 2nd game

Hickory 5, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 0

Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7

Greensboro 8, Greenville 7, 10 innings

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.