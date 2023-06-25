Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3930.565
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3730.5521
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3731.544
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3433.5074
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3137.456
Wilmington (Washington)3037.4488

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)3630.545
x-Greenville (Boston)3732.544½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3331.5162
Hickory (Texas)3034.4695
Rome (Atlanta)3138.449
Asheville (Houston)2638.4069

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 1, 1st game

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 0

Hickory 13, Asheville 8

Greensboro 12, Winston-Salem 2

Jersey Shore 4, Rome 3

Bowling Green 11, Greenville 3

Sunday’s Games

Rome 6, Jersey Shore 4

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 2

Hickory 5, Asheville 2

Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

Winston-Salem 11, Greensboro 6

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

<