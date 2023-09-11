Michigan State suspends coach
Djokovic wins US Open
NFL Sunday Ticket
Spanish soccer president resigns
Morocco earthquake

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3828.576
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3828.5761
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3431.523
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3233.492
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3135.4707
Wilmington (Washington)2640.39412

South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Hickory (Texas)4321.672
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3827.585
Rome (Atlanta)3432.51510
Winston-Salem (CWS)2637.41316½
x-Greenville (Boston)2739.40917
Asheville (Houston)2541.37919

___

Saturday’s Games

Asheville 4, Rome 1

Other news
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, catches a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Chargers’ defense got historically shredded by Tua and Tyreek in a season-opening loss
In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet
Argentina's Lionel Messi, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Ecuador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Messi is a doubtful starter for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying game in Bolivia

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 5, 1st game

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game

Winston-Salem at Hickory, canc.

Aberdeen 7, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 4

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 4, Rome 3

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 2

Hickory 14, Winston-Salem 6

Aberdeen 4, Greenville 3

Jersey Shore 10, Hudson Valley 9

Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Division Series
Best of Three
x-if necessary
Greenville, Hickory

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD.

Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: TBD at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.