High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|38
|28
|.576
|1
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|34
|31
|.523
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|32
|33
|.492
|5½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|35
|.470
|7
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|40
|.394
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Hickory (Texas)
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|38
|27
|.585
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|32
|.515
|10
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|37
|.413
|16½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|27
|39
|.409
|17
|Asheville (Houston)
|25
|41
|.379
|19
___
|Saturday’s Games
Asheville 4, Rome 1
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 5, 1st game
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game
Winston-Salem at Hickory, canc.
Aberdeen 7, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 4
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 4, Rome 3
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 2
Hickory 14, Winston-Salem 6
Aberdeen 4, Greenville 3
Jersey Shore 10, Hudson Valley 9
Greensboro 6, Bowling Green 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
|Division Series
|Best of Three
|x-if necessary
|Greenville, Hickory
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Hudson Valley, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Hudson Valley at TBD, TBD.
Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: TBD at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.