High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|21
|.571
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|26
|22
|.542
|2½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|24
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|25
|.490
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|33
|.327
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|21
|.571
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|25
|.490
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 1
Rome 5, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1
Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 4
Greensboro 12, Bowling Green 5
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Bowling Green 17, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 3
Asheville 10, Brooklyn 9
Hickory 13, Greenville 5
Greensboro 2, Rome 0
Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.