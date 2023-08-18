DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2619.578
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2619.578
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2322.5113
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2222.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2123.477
Wilmington (Washington)1530.33311

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3112.721
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2717.6144
Rome (Atlanta)2124.46710½
x-Greenville (Boston)2025.44411½
Asheville (Houston)1827.40013½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1726.39513½

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Bowling Green 8

Rome 3, Hickory 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 0

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.