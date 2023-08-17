Latest on Maui wildfires
USWNT coach exit
AP-NORC Poll: Trump indictments
Little League World Series
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2618.591
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2519.5681
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2222.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2122.488
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2122.486
Wilmington (Washington)1430.31812

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3112.721
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2716.6284
x-Greenville (Boston)2024.45511½
Rome (Atlanta)2024.45511½
Asheville (Houston)1826.40913½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1626.38114½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 1

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, center, scores on a double by Freddie Freeman as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras, right, puts a late tag on him while relief pitcher Abner Uribe backs up the play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Two catcher’s interference calls help Dodgers beat Brewers 7-1 for 10th straight win
Australia's captain Sam Kerr, right, reacts after their loss in the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. Asghari has filed for divorce from Spears, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The person, who is close to Asghari but not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the filing happened Wednesday, hours after several outlets including TMZ and People magazine reported the couple had separated. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, source tells AP

Hickory 9, Rome 3

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 2

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 6

Asheville 2, Jersey Shore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 3

Hickory 7, Rome 6

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Jersey Shore 5, Asheville 4

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.