Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Wagner plane crash

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3021.588
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3021.588
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2624.520
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2525.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2526.4905
Wilmington (Washington)1734.33313

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3317.660
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2922.569
Rome (Atlanta)2625.510
Winston-Salem (CWS)2228.44011
Asheville (Houston)2130.41212½
x-Greenville (Boston)2031.39213½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9

Other news
FILE - Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome, early Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. When Giorgia Meloni was running to become Italy’s first far-right head of government since the demise of the country's fascist dictatorship, she steeped her campaign in ideological touchpoints like national sovereignty and “traditional families.” (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Italian leader tones down divisive rhetoric but carries on with pursuit of far-right agenda
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, right, hugs Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the podium following Spain's win in the final of Women's World Cup soccer against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. At left is Spain's Princess Infanta Sofia. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Spanish soccer president faces general assembly amid reports he will resign for kissing a player
FILE -A royalist tank moves into the courtyard of Tehran Radio a few minutes after pro-shah troops occupied the area during the coup which ousted Mohammad Mosaddegh and his government on Aug. 19, 1953. In August 1953, a CIA-backed coup toppled Iran's prime minister, cementing the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for over 25 years before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP Photo, File)
AP WAS THERE: A 1953 CIA-led coup in Iran topples prime minister, cements shah’s power

Brooklyn 12, Asheville 5

Hickory 3, Greenville 2

Rome 6, Greensboro 5

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 3

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 1

Brooklyn 13, Asheville 12, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Hickory 2

Rome 4, Greensboro 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Winston-Salem 14, Bowling Green 11

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.