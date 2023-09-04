Metallica postpones concert
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3426.567
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3426.567
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2930.492
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2931.4835
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2831.475
Wilmington (Washington)2436.40010

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3821.644
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3524.5933
Rome (Atlanta)3129.517
x-Greenville (Boston)2733.45011½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2632.44811½
Asheville (Houston)2238.36716½

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 6

Greensboro 8, Hickory 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 5

Winston-Salem 6, Rome 0

Brooklyn 6, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 10, Jersey Shore 8, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Aberdeen 6

Greenville 9, Brooklyn 8

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 2

Hickory 9, Greensboro 0

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 3

Rome 8, Winston-Salem 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

<