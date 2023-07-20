Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)146.700
Aberdeen (Baltimore)136.684½
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1010.5004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)713.3507
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)613.316
Wilmington (Washington)614.3008

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)154.769
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)128.600
x-Greenville (Boston)1010.500
Rome (Atlanta)1010.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)811.4217
Asheville (Houston)713.350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
Canada's Christine Sinclair gestures during a soccer training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sinclair seeks elusive Women’s World Cup title in 6th appearance for Canada
Christine Sinclair hopes her sixth appearance at the Women’s World Cup will finally land Canada the elusive title. Canada begins tournament play Friday against Nigeria.
Fans gather in front of the statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death
Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who broke negative stereotypes around Asian men in films, gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Modi Thursday broke more than two months of his public silence over the deadly ethnic clashes that have marred the country's remote northeast Manipur state, a day after a viral video showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, sparking outrage across the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India’s Modi breaks silence over Manipur ethnic violence after viral video shows mob molesting women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast after a video went viral showing two women being assaulted by a mob.
In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, members of emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)
At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks against southern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say a third night of Russian air attacks have hit southern Ukraine, injuring at least 21 people in two major cities.

Greensboro 12, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Rome 8, Hickory 6

Winston-Salem 7, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Bowling Green 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 12, Wilmington 3

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Winston-Salem 8, Jersey Shore 7

Hickory 7, Rome 2

Greenville 7, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 7, Bowling Green 1

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.