High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2617.605
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2419.5582
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2121.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2122.4885
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2022.476
Wilmington (Washington)1429.32612

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3012.714
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2616.6194
x-Greenville (Boston)2023.46510½
Rome (Atlanta)2023.46510½
Asheville (Houston)1825.41912½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1526.36614½

___

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem 7, Rome 2

Asheville 6, Hickory 1, 1st game

Asheville , Hickory , 2nd game

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0

Jersey Shore 12, Hudson Valley 10, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Bowling Green 18, Wilmington 5

Greenville 11, Greensboro 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 1

Hickory 9, Rome 3

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 2

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 6

Asheville 2, Jersey Shore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.