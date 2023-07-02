High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|4
|2
|.667
|3
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|6
|.143
|6½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 8, Asheville 0
Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 1
Hickory 5, Greensboro 2
Bowling Green 4, Rome 1
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3
Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 3
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 0
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Hickory 5, Greensboro 4
Winston-Salem 7, Aberdeen 3
|Sunday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 11:30 a.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.