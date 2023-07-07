FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)93.750
Aberdeen (Baltimore)84.6671
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)86.5003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)57.4174
Wilmington (Washington)48.3335
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)210.1677

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)1201.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)75.5835
x-Greenville (Boston)66.5006
Rome (Atlanta)66.5006
Winston-Salem (CWS)48.3338
Asheville (Houston)39.2509

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rome 7, Greenville 3, 1st game

Rome 8, Greenville 5, 2nd game

Aberdeen 16, Greensboro 14

Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 3

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 3, susp. top of 3

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 2

Asheville 16, Bowling Green 9

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 6, 1st game

Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 11, Greensboro 7

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 4

Greenville 7, Rome 6

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Bowling Green 11, Asheville 1

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.