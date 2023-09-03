Jimmy Buffett dies
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3425.576
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3326.5591
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2929.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2930.4925
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2830.483
Wilmington (Washington)2336.39011

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3721.638
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3424.5863
Rome (Atlanta)3029.508
Winston-Salem (CWS)2631.45610½
x-Greenville (Boston)2633.44111½
Asheville (Houston)2237.37315½

___

Friday’s Games

Hickory 10, Greensboro 8

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 3

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4

Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0

Aberdeen 7, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 6

Greensboro 8, Hickory 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 5

Winston-Salem 6, Rome 0

Brooklyn 6, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 10, Jersey Shore 8, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled