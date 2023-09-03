High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|29
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|30
|.492
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|36
|.390
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|24
|.586
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|31
|.456
|10½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|26
|33
|.441
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|37
|.373
|15½
___
|Friday’s Games
Hickory 10, Greensboro 8
Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2
Bowling Green 5, Asheville 3
Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4
Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0
Aberdeen 7, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 8, Asheville 6
Greensboro 8, Hickory 1
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 5
Winston-Salem 6, Rome 0
Brooklyn 6, Greenville 0
Aberdeen 10, Jersey Shore 8, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled