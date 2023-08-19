High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|22
|.511
|3½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|31
|.326
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|18
|.600
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|22
|24
|.478
|9½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|26
|.435
|11½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|18
|26
|.409
|12½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|28
|.391
|13½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 10, Bowling Green 8
Rome 3, Hickory 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5
Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 5
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 0
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 3
Rome 10, Hickory 6
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5
Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6
Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 0
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.