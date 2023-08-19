Lolita the orca dies
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2719.587
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2719.587
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2322.511
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2323.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2223.489
Wilmington (Washington)1531.32612

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3114.689
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2718.6004
Rome (Atlanta)2224.478
x-Greenville (Boston)2026.43511½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1826.40912½
Asheville (Houston)1828.39113½

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 10, Bowling Green 8

Rome 3, Hickory 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 5

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 0

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 3

Rome 10, Hickory 6

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6

Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 0

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.