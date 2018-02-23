FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

High Point takes down Longwood 75-56 behind trio of shooters

 
Share

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Brandonn Kamga and Andre Fox each scored 18 points and Jahaad Proctor scored 17 to lead High Point to a 75-56 win over Longwood on Thursday night.

High Point’s big three combined to shoot 19 of 32 from the field including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Panthers were 27-of-53 shooting in their second straight win. Fox became the 33rd player in the Panthers’ history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Fox’s jump shot gave the Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Big South) a 6-4 lead and they never trailed again. Kamga, Fox and Proctor scored the Panthers’ first 17 points and they led 43-28 at halftime.

Damarion Geter led Longwood (6-24, 3-14), which has lost 11 straight, with 12 points and eight rebounds, Charles Glover scored 11 and Isaiah Walton scored 10. The Lancers shot 36 percent (19 of 53) from the field.