FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 74, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 25

Angola 48, Woodlan 41

Austin 70, Trinity Lutheran 65

Bellmont 51, Eastside 41

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Bowman Academy 50, Lighthouse CPA 43

Calumet 75, Hammond Gavit 49

Charlestown 57, Henryville 49

Columbia City 68, Churubusco 55

Crawford Co. 61, Perry Central 44

Crothersville 80, Medora 53

Crown Point 54, E. Chicago Central 47

Ev. Day 59, N. Posey 47

Ev. Harrison 64, Ev. Central 60

Ev. Mater Dei 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 60

Ev. Memorial 64, Vincennes Rivet 54

Ev. Reitz 73, Ev. North 47

Fairfield 53, Lakeland 37

Fremont 59, Garrett 56, OT

Gary Roosevelt 73, Hammond Clark 44

Glenn 52, Bremen 29

Griffith 79, Gary 21st Century 69

Hammond 73, Highland 72

Heritage 65, Lakewood Park 25

Illiana Christian, Ill. 54, Hammond Noll 50

Indpls Chatard 57, Indpls Scecina 51

Indpls Howe 75, Indpls Lighthouse East 49

Indpls Park Tudor 53, Heritage Christian 47

Indpls Shortridge 81, Indpls International 40

Jimtown 60, S. Bend Washington 59

LaVille 49, Argos 33

Lake Central 61, Gary West 54

Lowell 61, Hebron 40

Merrillville 70, Hammond Morton 31

Michigan City 57, Andrean 50

Mishawaka Marian 44, New Prairie 33

N. Miami 71, Culver 44

N. Vermillion 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 33

Penn 86, S. Bend Clay 44

Portage 61, Hobart 51

Prairie Hts. 69, Elkhart Christian 44

Providence 70, Meade Co., Ky. 68

S. Bend Adams 71, Elkhart Central 48

S. Bend Riley 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 55

S. Decatur 78, Switzerland Co. 68

S. Knox 54, N. Knox 49

Seton Catholic 72, Randolph Southern 53

Sheridan 64, Faith Christian 46

Shoals 76, Bloomington Lighthouse 30

Southern Wells 64, Eastbrook 59, OT

Tecumseh 46, Boonville 43

Tippecanoe Valley 85, Oregon-Davis 40

Tipton 80, Elwood 35

Traders Point Christian 53, Indiana Deaf 31

Triton 48, S. Bend Career Academy 46

Western 46, Kokomo 45

Winamac 50, Plymouth 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Prep Academy 69, Union (Modoc) 28

Attica 60, Crawfordsville 46

Benton Central 83, Rensselaer 41

Bethany Christian 45, Lakeland Christian 27

Bloomington North 45, Owen Valley 35

Brown Co. 35, Eastern (Greene) 18

Carmel 55, Westfield 40

Cascade 42, Indpls Ritter 39

Castle 62, Henderson Co., Ky. 48

Central Noble 58, Lakewood Park 26

Clinton Prairie 50, Tri-Central 20

Columbus North 59, Greenwood 29

Covenant Christian 47, Heritage Christian 44

Danville 43, Greencastle 34

Delta 58, Blackford 20

Eastern (Greentown) 47, Alexandria 45

Eastern (Pekin) 45, Mitchell 44

Edinburgh 95, Eminence 19

Elkhart Central 75, S. Bend Adams 22

Ev. Mater Dei 82, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 60

Ev. Memorial 64, Gibson Southern 51

Frankfort 67, Faith Christian 24

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Hamilton 9

Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, DeKalb 26

Ft. Wayne North 47, New Haven 46

Glenn 45, Bremen 43

Greenwood Christian 79, Central Christian 21

Hanover Central 84, Kankakee Valley 29

Indiana Deaf 60, Traders Point Christian 9

Jasper 63, Heritage Hills 49

Jay Co. 72, Muncie Central 41

Lafayette Harrison 85, Logansport 47

Lake Central 68, Hobart 33

Lapel 68, Madison-Grant 20

Lebanon 48, Indpls Washington 5

Linton 77, Monrovia 29

Manchester 41, Huntington North 37

Marion 70, Guerin Catholic 29

McCutcheon 49, Lafayette Catholic 48

Mishawaka Marian 59, Culver Academy 22

Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 42

Mooresville 57, Avon 56

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 64, Anderson 63

N. Central (Farmersburg) 58, N. Daviess 43

N. Decatur 55, Eastern Hancock 51

N. Judson 63, LaCrosse 39

N. Miami 59, Caston 56

N. Vermillion 44, Parke Heritage 38

N. White 54, W. Central 27

New Castle 43, Connersville 31

New Palestine 85, Shelbyville 49

New Paris National Trail, Ohio 38, Cambridge City 28

New Washington 54, Madison 51

Northfield 56, Taylor 49

Northridge 56, Wawasee 30

Northwestern 60, Hamilton Hts. 35

Oak Hill 77, Cass 27

Oldenburg 65, Rising Sun 38

Paoli 69, Lanesville 45

Pendleton Hts. 69, Hamilton Southeastern 35

Peru 64, Cass 37

Pioneer 51, Rossville 42

Providence 54, S. Central (Elizabeth) 39

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 66, S. Bend Riley 47

S. Bend Washington 54, Jimtown 34

S. Central (Union Mills) 46, Morgan Twp. 38

S. Putnam 67, Clay City 23

Salem 48, Brownstown 40

Scottsburg 71, Madison Shawe 29

Seeger 43, Fountain Central 19

Seymour 59, Jennings Co. 53

Shakamak 46, Riverton Parke 41

Shoals 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 36

Southridge 59, N. Posey 43

Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Knightstown 24

Springs Valley 59, Orleans 48

Sullivan 55, Bloomfield 47

Tecumseh 64, Forest Park 54

Terre Haute North 44, W. Vigo 19

Tri-County 47, Carroll (Flora) 39

Tri-West 71, N. Montgomery 27

Triton Central 61, Whiteland 59

Twin Lakes 50, W. Lafayette 45

University 79, Indpls International 23

W. Noble 40, Goshen 37

Wabash 61, Bluffton 49

Waldron 49, Jac-Cen-Del 36

Washington Twp. 76, Gary 21st Century 36

Western 46, Kokomo 45

Westview 40, Garrett 33

Westville 46, Kouts 40

Whiting 48, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30

Winchester 75, S. Adams 39

Wood Memorial 43, Barr-Reeve 31

Yorktown 46, Wapahani 39

Zionsville 40, Western Boone 37

Marion County Tournament=

First Round=

Decatur Central 42, Franklin Central 32

Indpls Ben Davis 77, Speedway 30

Indpls N. Central 68, Indpls Roncalli 50

Indpls Park Tudor 54, Indpls Lutheran 36

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Beech Grove 27

Indpls Pike 48, Warren Central 45

Lawrence North 61, Lawrence Central 36

Southport 46, Indpls Brebeuf 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/