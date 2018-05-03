FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Terrebonne High School names its new boys’ basketball coach

 
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Terrebonne High School has named its new head boys’ basketball coach.

The Courier reports Richard Jones got the nod to become the Tigers’ new coach this week.

Jones, a 2004 H.L. Bourgeois graduate, has worked as an assistant basketball coach since 2010 at Terrebonne. He also was an assistant girls basketball coach at Terrebonne from 2014-16. Last season, he worked as an assistant girls’ coach at South Terrebonne.

Jones says he’s ready to take on his first head varsity basketball position. He takes over a team that had an 8-22 overall record and 0-12 mark in district play last season.

Terrebonne athletic director Joe Clement said Jones was one of 13 applicants to apply to replace Derek Szush.

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com