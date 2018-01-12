Thursday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Heritage Christian (Dyer) 41
E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 41
Greensburg 69, Batesville 61
Heritage Christian 86, Indpls Herron 44
Indpls Tindley 89, Indpls International 58
Mishawaka 59, Jimtown 21
Munster 48, Highland 41
Penn 64, Glenn 40
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Clay 54
S. Bend Washington 60, S. Bend Adams 52
S. Central (Elizabeth) 84, Cannelton 28
Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 39
Triton 44, Bethany Christian 35
Vincennes 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 36