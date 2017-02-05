Saturday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Horn 74, Sundance 29
Big Piney 60, Mountain View 57
Burns 49, Lusk 30
Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Green River 42
Cokeville 68, Encampment 48
Douglas 73, Buffalo 65
Farson-Eden 59, Saratoga 46
Greybull 59, Burlington 46
Hanna-Elk Mountain 58, Rock River 43
Hulett 60, Guernsey-Sunrise 40
Kaycee 88, Normative Services 19
Lovell 60, Wyoming Indian 52
Midwest 66, Arvada-Clearmont 50
Moorcroft 51, Edgemont, S.D. 25
Pine Bluffs 80, Glenrock 37
Pinedale 55, Cody 47
Rock Springs 67, Casper Natrona 63
Rocky Mountain 54, Riverside 22
St. Stephens 95, Dubois 55
Star Valley 70, Powell 45
Torrington 66, Thermopolis 59
Wind River 71, Shoshoni 39
Worland 54, Wheatland 47