Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Horn 74, Sundance 29

Big Piney 60, Mountain View 57

Burns 49, Lusk 30

Other news
FILE - Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Clawson says roughly six to eight of his players returned despite tampering efforts by other schools hoping to convince them to transfer. Clawson spoke Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason media days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson says multiple players returned despite tampering by other schools
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers

Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Green River 42

Cokeville 68, Encampment 48

Douglas 73, Buffalo 65

Farson-Eden 59, Saratoga 46

Greybull 59, Burlington 46

Hanna-Elk Mountain 58, Rock River 43

Hulett 60, Guernsey-Sunrise 40

Kaycee 88, Normative Services 19

Lovell 60, Wyoming Indian 52

Midwest 66, Arvada-Clearmont 50

Moorcroft 51, Edgemont, S.D. 25

Pine Bluffs 80, Glenrock 37

Pinedale 55, Cody 47

Rock Springs 67, Casper Natrona 63

Rocky Mountain 54, Riverside 22

St. Stephens 95, Dubois 55

Star Valley 70, Powell 45

Torrington 66, Thermopolis 59

Wind River 71, Shoshoni 39

Worland 54, Wheatland 47