Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.S. Lewis 61, Willamette Valley Christian 44

Cascade 66, Corbett 59

Chemawa 82, Culver 41

Clatskanie 79, Yamhill-Carlton 34

Dufur 56, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 39

Eddyville 77, Crow 72

Horizon Christian Tualatin 57, Portland Adventist 47

Kennedy 51, Santiam 37

Mohawk 32, Mapleton 31

Scio 51, Central Linn 41

Sheridan 79, Gervais 22

Siletz Valley 66, Valor Christian 43

Three Rivers Christian School, Wash. 76, Portland Waldorf 16

Umatilla 53, Pilot Rock 37

Vale 53, Payette, Idaho 35

Western Christian High School 102, Delphian High School 41

Block M Tournament=

Lakeview 73, Tulelake, Calif. 65

Evergreen Tournament=

Brookings-Harbor 70, Hidden Valley 60

Lost River 52, Cascade Christian 43

Phoenix 76, St. Mary’s 58

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

La Salle 58, Crook County 42

Philomath 48, Sutherlin 45

Sisters 43, Junction City 37

Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic=

Columbia, Idaho 88, Ontario 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 44, McKenzie 31

Central Linn 61, Scio 28

Corbett 47, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 34

Crow 44, Eddyville 18

Culver 41, Chemawa 23

Gervais 68, Sheridan 27

Jewell 25, Oregon School for Deaf 24

Mohawk 61, Mapleton 16

Parma, Idaho 39, Vale 26

Pilot Rock 43, Umatilla 38

Portland Adventist 31, Horizon Christian Tualatin 28

Riverside 45, Walla Walla Academy, Wash. 35

Salem Academy 48, Warrenton 17

St. Helens 58, De La Salle 34

Triangle Lake 50, Siletz Valley 9

Willamette Valley Christian 53, C.S. Lewis 30

Yamhill-Carlton 43, Clatskanie 42

Block M Tournament=

Lakeview 65, Tulelake, Calif. 20

Evergreen Tournament=

Banks 57, Hidden Valley 46

South Umpqua 56, Cascade Christian 34

Les Schwab Holiday Tournament=

Astoria 44, Junction City 38

Marshfield 61, North Valley 25

Philomath 71, Madras 46

Sutherlin 52, Sisters 41

Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic=

Ontario 34, Columbia, Idaho 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/