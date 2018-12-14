Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.S. Lewis 61, Willamette Valley Christian 44
Cascade 66, Corbett 59
Chemawa 82, Culver 41
Clatskanie 79, Yamhill-Carlton 34
Dufur 56, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 39
Eddyville 77, Crow 72
Horizon Christian Tualatin 57, Portland Adventist 47
Kennedy 51, Santiam 37
Mohawk 32, Mapleton 31
Scio 51, Central Linn 41
Sheridan 79, Gervais 22
Siletz Valley 66, Valor Christian 43
Three Rivers Christian School, Wash. 76, Portland Waldorf 16
Umatilla 53, Pilot Rock 37
Vale 53, Payette, Idaho 35
Western Christian High School 102, Delphian High School 41
Block M Tournament=
Lakeview 73, Tulelake, Calif. 65
Evergreen Tournament=
Brookings-Harbor 70, Hidden Valley 60
Lost River 52, Cascade Christian 43
Phoenix 76, St. Mary’s 58
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
La Salle 58, Crook County 42
Philomath 48, Sutherlin 45
Sisters 43, Junction City 37
Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic=
Columbia, Idaho 88, Ontario 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 44, McKenzie 31
Central Linn 61, Scio 28
Corbett 47, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 34
Crow 44, Eddyville 18
Culver 41, Chemawa 23
Gervais 68, Sheridan 27
Jewell 25, Oregon School for Deaf 24
Mohawk 61, Mapleton 16
Parma, Idaho 39, Vale 26
Pilot Rock 43, Umatilla 38
Portland Adventist 31, Horizon Christian Tualatin 28
Riverside 45, Walla Walla Academy, Wash. 35
Salem Academy 48, Warrenton 17
St. Helens 58, De La Salle 34
Triangle Lake 50, Siletz Valley 9
Willamette Valley Christian 53, C.S. Lewis 30
Yamhill-Carlton 43, Clatskanie 42
Block M Tournament=
Lakeview 65, Tulelake, Calif. 20
Evergreen Tournament=
Banks 57, Hidden Valley 46
South Umpqua 56, Cascade Christian 34
Les Schwab Holiday Tournament=
Astoria 44, Junction City 38
Marshfield 61, North Valley 25
Philomath 71, Madras 46
Sutherlin 52, Sisters 41
Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic=
Ontario 34, Columbia, Idaho 33
___
