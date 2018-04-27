FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hoffenheim beats Hannover to stake Champions League claim

 
Share

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a hat trick for Hoffenheim to stake its claim for a Champions League spot with a 3-1 win over Hannover in the Bundesliga on Friday.

A mistake from Salif Sane, who is joining Schalke next season, gifted Hoffenheim the first when Serge Gnabry ran onto his botched back pass to give Kramaric a tap in. Gnabry had to go off with a thigh injury afterward.

Kenan Karaman pulled one back, but Kramaric restored the home side’s lead when he smashed in a volley from a corner, and the Croatian forward sealed the win late when he took Nico Schulz’ cross on his chest before chipping over the Hannover ‘keeper.

Hoffenheim’s third win in a row lifted the side into fourth and the last qualification place for the Champions League, though Bayer Leverkusen could retake the position with a win at home over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Two rounds remain after the weekend’s games.