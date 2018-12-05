FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hogan’s career-high 25 points leads SEMO past MVSU, 77-57

 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Skyler Hogan scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and Southeast Missouri State broke away in the second half to defeat Mississippi Valley State 77-57 Tuesday night.

The victory was the first true road win of the season for SEMO (5-4). Hogan shot 10 of 16 from the floor with four assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Isaiah Gable and Gabe McGlothlan scored 11 points each for the Redhawks. McGlothlan added eight rebounds and a game-high four blocked shots as SEMO had a season-high nine blocks.

Dante Scott led the Delta Devils (2-8) with 19 points and four steals. Tereke Eckwood scored 10. MVSU opened the season with seven road games in its first nine, all losses. Tuesday was the first loss at home in three games.

Southeast Missouri State made 29 of 67 from the field, but shot 50 percent in the second half (16 of 32) to break away from MVSU, which came within a point late in the first half.