FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fall’s a great time to plant trees and shrubs

By LEE REICH
 
Share

Fall is a good time to plant trees and shrubs — the best time, in fact, for most of them.

Whether purchased through the mail or locally, these plants are available in three ways:

BARE-ROOT

“Bare-root” trees and shrubs are grown in the field, then dug up while they are leafless, which might be done in either fall or spring. Those dug in fall are sold immediately or are stored through winter with their roots packed in moist material. Root loss during digging is an obvious drawback to bare-root plants.

Although bare-root might seem like a brutal way to treat a tree or shrub, the plants handle the move well as long as their roots are kept moist prior to planting.

Other news
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa

Bare-root trees and shrubs should not be dug until they have lost all, or nearly all, of their leaves in the fall. And their roots must be cozied into the ground before shoots start growing, which is not a problem in the fall. This highlights one advantage of fall planting: There’s no danger of shoots growing prematurely, because shoot buds stay dormant until they have experienced a winter’s worth of cold.

The biggest advantage of bare-root plants is that they are easily and relatively cheaply shipped all over the country, giving you the widest possible selection in varieties. What’s more, because you can see the roots, you can easily assess their condition.

BALLED-AND-BURLAPPED

“Balled-and-burlapped” trees and shrubs are also grown in the field, but they are dug up with a ball of soil that is then snuggled into a wrapping of burlap.

Because clay soils hold together better than lighter soils, balled-and-burlapped plants are usually grown in clay soils. But clay soils also are heaviest, so such plants are heavy. Weight and the need for extra care to avoid breaking up the root ball make mail order shipping of balled-and-burlapped plants unfeasible. Root loss can be extensive when balled-and-burlapped trees and shrubs are dug, and plant selection is limited.

CONTAINER-GROWN

Increasingly, both local and mail-order nurseries are selling trees and shrubs as “container grown.” These nursery plants spent their lives in pots. The potting mix is lighter than field soil, so such plants can be economically shipped through the mail. Container grown plants can be planted any time of year as long as you can dig a hole and water them as needed.

Ideally, a container-grown plant spends long enough in the container so that its roots just fill it.

Watch out, though: Some garden centers and nurseries buy bare-root trees and shrubs, and then pot them up for quick sale as container plants. And equally bad, plants that are truly container-grown are often left too long in their containers. Once the roots start growing round and round in the pot, they can actually choke the plant, a condition that continues to develop even after the plant is set in the ground.

If possible, check the quality of a container-grown plant by sliding it out of its container to make sure it’s not rootbound, with roots that are very thick and tangled. The top growth of a well-proportioned potted tree or shrub should be no higher than two to three times the depth of the container to ensure a good ratio of roots to stems.

Whether you’re buying bare-root, balled-and-burlapped or containerized trees and shrubs, restrain yourself from buying the largest possible plant. In the case of the first two kinds of nursery plants, small plants suffer less root loss in transplanting.

With smaller plants of any of the three kinds of nursery plants, less water is needed after planting, and new roots more quickly explore surrounding soil to make the plant self-sufficient. Not too long after transplanting, growth of an initially smaller plant frequently overtakes that of an initially larger one.

___

http://www.leereich.com/blog

http://leereich.com