FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, reacts next to Mookie Betts, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023.
MLB Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby Winners

By The Associated Press
 
2023 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto (T-Mobile Park)

2022 — Juan Soto, Washington (Dodgers Stadium)

2021 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Coors Field)

2019 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Progressive Park)

2018 — Bryce Harper, Washington (Nationals Park)

2017 — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees (Marlins Park)

2016 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami (Petco Park)

2015 — Todd Frazier, Cincinnati (Great American Ball Park)

2014 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Target Field)

2013 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland (Citi Field)

2012 — Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers (Kauffman Stadium)

2011 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Yankees (Chase Field)

2010 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox (Angel Stadium)

2009 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers (Busch Stadium)

2008 — Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins (Yankee Stadium)

2007 — Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels (AT&T Park)

2006 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies (PNC Park)

2005 — Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies (Comerica Park)

2004 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles (Minute Maid Park)

2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels (U.S. Cellular Field)

2002 — Jason Giambi, New York Yankees (Miller Park)

2001 — Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks (Safeco Field)

2000 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago Cubs (Turner Field)

1999 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Fenway Park)

1998 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Coors Field)

1997 — Tino Martinez, New York Yankees (Jacobs Field)

1996 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants (Veterans Stadium)

1995 — Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox (The Ballpark in Arlington)

1994 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners (Three Rivers Stadium)

1993 — Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers (Camden Yards)

1992 — Mark McGwire, Oakland Athletics (Jack Murphy Stadium)

1991 — Cal Ripken, Baltimore Orioles (SkyDome)

1990 — Ryne Sandberg, Chicago Cubs (Wrigley Field)

1989 — Ruben Sierra, Texas Rangers and Eric Davis, Cincinnati Reds (Anaheim Stadium)

1987 — Andre Dawson, Chicago Cubs (Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum)

1986 — Wally Joyner, California Angels and Darryl Strawberry, N.Y. Mets (Astrodome)

1985 — Dave Parker, Cincinnati Reds (Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome)