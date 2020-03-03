House call: Dr. J to attend his first Nets game in Brooklyn

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

House call: Dr. J to attend his first Nets game in Brooklyn

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn.

Julius Erving, perhaps the greatest player in the nomadic franchise’s history, will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs.

Erving led the New York Nets to ABA championships in 1974 and 1976, but he was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers when the Nets entered the NBA. Erving, who is originally from Long Island, played his entire NBA career with the 76ers and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nets owner Joseph Tsai called the high-flying Erving “the most iconic basketball great of our time.”

“He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game,” Tsai added in a statement. “I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”

The Nets, who once played on Long Island, moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.

Erving’s appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling “Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports