The Latest: Dem sees money surge in key Congress race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on Congressional races in New Mexico (all times local):

Noon

A Latina candidate in a closely watched, open congressional seat in southern New Mexico along the U.S.-Mexico border is seeing a fundraising surge.

Xochitl (SOH-cheel) Torres Small reported raising $313,332 during the first quarter of 2018 — her first campaign fundraising report after joining the race late last year. Federal campaign reports also show the Democratic water attorney outpaced all Republican candidates seeking to keep the seat in GOP hands.

GOP businessman Monty Newman reported raising $147,985 during the same quarter and beat out his closest rival, state Rep. Yvette Herrell. She reported pulling in $113,954 in the same period but was hampered by New Mexico’s 30-day session which prevents state lawmakers from raising money.

Madeline “Mad” Hildebrandt, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and the other Democrat in the race, did not submit a campaign report by Sunday’s deadline.

9:30 a.m.

A Native American candidate for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico has raised the most money this year among a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

Laguna Pueblo member and former state Democratic Party chairwoman Debra Haaland has raised about $298,000 during the first three months of the year. Campaign finance statements filed Sunday show that Haaland’s campaign has a $347,000 cash balance.

Former law school professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez still has the most cash on hand at $457,000.

Former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez’s campaign says it raised $145,000 in the first financial quarter and has stockpiled $277,000.

Janice Arnold-Jones is running unopposed for the Republican nomination and raised $32,000.

Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham is campaigning for governor and will not seek re-election to the Albuquerque-based district.