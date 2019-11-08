U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Democrat won’t swap Indiana governor’s race for Congress bid

 
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A state senator from northwestern Indiana says he will continue his campaign for governor rather than seek the congressional seat being given up by Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.

Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary announced Friday he is “firmly committed to becoming the next governor of Indiana and fighting to improve the quality of life of every Hoosier.” Melton is one of three candidates for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the 2020 election.

Visclosky announced Wednesday he isn’t seeking reelection in the heavily Democratic district where he’s won since 1984.

Numerous Democrats could enter the congressional race. Those who’ve already announced are Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott and Frank Mrvan, a Lake County township trustee whose father is a longtime state senator.