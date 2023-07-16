A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises

Angels and Astros meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (51-42, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-47, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 earned runs, takes the loss in the Astros’ 7-5 win over the spiraling Angels
Shohei Ohtani allowed four earned runs on five hits and left the mound in the sixth inning shortly before Mauricio Dubon’s tiebreaking two-run single in the Houston Astros’ 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
American League manager Dusty Baker, of the Houston Astros, smiles during an All-Star Game press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Dusty Baker buys his All-Star coaches blazers after getting them suits last year
Dusty Baker and the All-Star Game are tailor made for each other. After buying suits for his All-Star coaches last year, Baker purchased sports jackets for Tuesday night’s game.
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez runs the bases after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Kelenic’s double, Gilbert’s strong start help Mariners over Astros 3-1
Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over Houston Astros.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -147, Angels +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 24-21 record at home and a 46-47 record overall. The Angels are 20-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has a 26-20 record on the road and a 51-42 record overall. The Astros have gone 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 home runs while slugging .661. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 walks and 60 RBI. Chas McCormick is 13-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .243 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.