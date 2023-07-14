FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Astros visit the Angels to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (50-41, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -158, Astros +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 45-46 record overall and a 23-20 record at home. The Angels have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .442.

Houston is 50-41 overall and 25-19 in road games. The Astros have a 41-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with a .302 batting average, and has 15 doubles, six triples, 32 home runs, 48 walks and 71 RBI. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 9-for-27 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .232 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (oblique), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.