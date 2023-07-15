Angels bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (51-41, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-47, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -135, Angels +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to end their six-game losing streak when they play the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles has a 23-21 record in home games and a 45-47 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston has a 26-19 record on the road and a 51-41 record overall. The Astros have a 36-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Astros are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, six triples and 32 home runs while hitting .303 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 13 home runs, 42 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .291 for the Astros. Corey Julks is 15-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .236 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Astros: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.