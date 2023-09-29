Government shutdown
Brantley leads Astros against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (87-72, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (11-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-8, 3.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 213 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -133, Astros +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Michael Brantley’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Arizona has an 84-75 record overall and a 43-35 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .412.

Houston has an 87-72 record overall and a 48-30 record in road games. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .438.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 82 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 17-for-44 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Astros: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.