Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (88-72, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (12-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Astros +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 43-36 at home and 84-76 overall. The Diamondbacks are 62-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 49-30 on the road and 88-72 overall. The Astros have gone 41-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 33 home runs while slugging .499. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 36 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-43 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.