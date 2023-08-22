Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox meet in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (71-55, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0); Astros: Justin Verlander (8-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -152, Red Sox +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Houston has a 34-29 record in home games and a 71-55 record overall. The Astros have a 56-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston has a 31-31 record in road games and a 66-59 record overall. The Red Sox have a 53-29 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .256 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 16-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 56 extra base hits (27 doubles and 29 home runs). Justin Turner is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .297 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: day-to-day (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.