Astros take on the Rockies after Julks’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (33-54, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (48-38, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -232, Rockies +191; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies after Corey Julks’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Houston has a 48-38 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.60.

Colorado is 33-54 overall and 13-30 in road games. The Rockies have a 25-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 17-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 13 home runs while slugging .472. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-39 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .262 batting average, 8.30 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.