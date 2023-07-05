FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Astros take on the Rockies after Julks’ 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (33-54, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (48-38, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -232, Rockies +191; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies after Corey Julks’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Houston has a 48-38 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.60.

Colorado is 33-54 overall and 13-30 in road games. The Rockies have a 25-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 17-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 13 home runs while slugging .472. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-39 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .262 batting average, 8.30 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.